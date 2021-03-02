English
Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram

The 32-year-old Virat Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Virat Kohli (Image: Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli has recorded another century, albeit not on the pitch this time, as he became the first cricketer in the world to have 100 million followers on social media platform Instagram.

The 32-year-old Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat.

"Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram," the ICC tweeted.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram.

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 265 million followers, ahead of Argentina football captain and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Brazil''s Neymar, who are second and third in the list with 186 million and 147 million followers respectively.

Close

The others in 100 million club are Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande.

Kohli, regarded as the one of the best batsmen in the world, has 27 centuries in Test matches and 43 tons in ODI cricket.

For over two years now, Kohli has been the most followed person on Instagram in India.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Instagram #Sports #Virat Kohli
first published: Mar 2, 2021 10:26 am

