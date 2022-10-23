One day Vamika will understand why I was screaming wildly: Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli's feat

Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's phenomenal performance in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan with a lengthy post on Instagram in which she wrote that one day their daughter Vamika will understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room that night.

"I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before," the actor wrote on Instagram. Virat Kohli led India to beat Pakistan by four wickets.

He made unbeaten 82 out off 53 balls.

Lauding her husband's performance, Anushka Sharma wrote, "You beauty! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!"

In what turned out to be a thriller of a match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts.... Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. They are exactly the same innings but today, I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and how the situation was," he added.

