    Virat is doing everything but is going through rough patch: RCB head coach Bangar

    This is the first time Kohli has been out to consecutive golden ducks in his entire IPL career

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
    Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal during RCB vs MI had fans furious (Image credit: imVkohli/Twitter)

    Virat Kohli is doing "everything that is under his control" but there comes a phase in a player's life when even the first edge is being taken by fielders, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said in former India captain's defence after his second golden -ball duck.
    On Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB by nine wickets after dismantling the star-studded batting line-up for a mere 68 runs.
    Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, has got out to first ball ducks in successive games with a familiar pattern of dismissals outside the off-stump.

    "He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kind of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in fielder's hands," Bangar, a long time India batting coach, said.

    Can RCB win their maiden IPL trophy?
    Bangar side-stepped the issue of Kohli needing a long break because former national team head coach Ravi Shastri feels that he is "over-cooked".
    "He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward."Bangar was stout in his defence for Kohli, saying that he understands that people have their opinions since he has been such an important player for India for such a long time. "Even if you look at South Africa series, the 80-odd that he scored in one of the Test matches was a fine innings," Bangar said.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #IPL 2022 #RCB #Sports #Virat Kohli
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 08:26 am
