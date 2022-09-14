English
    Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

    With this, Vinesh Phogat becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships

    September 14, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
    File image of wrestler Vinesh Phogat

    File image of wrestler Vinesh Phogat

    Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden here.

    The 28-year-old Vinesh had also won a bronze in 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. It was a remarkable comeback for Vinesh after her shock qualification round defeat as she beat Malmgren 8-0 in the bronze medal round.

    She had made it to the bronze play-off through the repechage round after losing to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia, the 2022 Asian championships silver medallist, in her first bout on Tuesday. Vinesh, a triple Commonwealth Games champion, made it to the repechage round after Batkhuyag reached the final.

    In the repechage round, Vinesh first beat Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in a Victory by Fall (4-0) decision and then won the next bout after her opponent Leyla Gurbanova of Azerbaijan did not turn up due to injury to advance to the bronze medal round.
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 11:00 pm
