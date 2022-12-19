Venus Williams awarded wild-card entry for Australian Open

Venus Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open next month, 25 years after she played the Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 42-year-old Williams has reached the final twice in Australia, including a loss to her younger sister, Serena, in the 2017 championship match. She will be contesting the season-opening major for the 22nd time.

Ive been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly, the seven-time major winner said in a statement.

Venus and Serena Williams combined to win the Australian Open womens doubles title four times and Venus also won the mixed doubles title in 1998 with fellow American Justin Gimelstob.

Serena Williams will not be contesting the January 16-29 tournament at Melbourne Park after announcing at the U.S. Open that she was ready to evolve away from tennis.