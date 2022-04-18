Video: Vedaant Madhavan wins gold at Danish Open swimming meet, father R Madhavan 'overwhelmed'

R Madhavan is a proud father after his son Vedaant Madhavan’s winning streak. (Image credit: actormaddy/Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan says he is "overwhelmed and humbled" with his son Vedaant's winning streak after he scored his second medal, a gold, in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

The 16-year-old bagged gold in the men's 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.

R Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a video of his son from the ceremony. "Today it's a Gold in 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team," the 51-year-old actor wrote. ".

On Friday, Vedaant Madhavan had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event, before bettering his 200m freestyle time to finish 12th overall in the event. The Danish Open concludes on April 19.





