Valencia shines as Ecuador draw 1-1 against Netherlands

Associated Press
Nov 26, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

The Netherlands and Ecuador moved up to four points in Group A. It left Qatar with zero points after losing 3-1 to Senegal hours earlier.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The young Ecuador squad followed their captain Enner Valencia to the corner of the field after he scored yet another goal for them at the World Cup. One of the true leaders in Qatar, Valencia had leveled the score at 1-1 against the favored Netherlands to extend his streak of scoring all six of Ecuador's goals at World Cup tournaments since 2014.

The 33-year-old talisman was surrounded by teammates who joined him in a joyous circle of celebration. All were soon kneeling on the turf, some with arms around shoulders, some pointing to the night sky at Khalifa International Stadium.

It sent a powerful image of unity home to a nation which “is used to suffer and struggling,” coach Gustavo Alfaro said in translated comments after a game his young team deserved to win. Valencia was among the last to rise from the turf as teammates gave the new top scorer at this World Cup a last pat on his head and shoulder.

“He’s a top-level player when he wears the Ecuador jersey. Sometimes he is criticized unfairly," Alfaro said, reminding that Valencia is the only holdover from the 2014 squad which didn't advance from the group despite his three goals.

In Qatar, Valencia's goals in a 2-0 win over the host nation and a third to earn a point against the group-leading Dutch mean a draw against Senegal on Tuesday will be enough to enter the round of 16. This result also eliminated host nation Qatar just five days after the start of its home World Cup that cost about $200 billion to prepare.

