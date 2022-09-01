 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Open: Serena Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

Moneycontrol News
Sep 01, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and the 40-year-old American's relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two hour 27 minute contest of unexpected high-quality, breathless intensity and drama.

Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause.

Williams had signalled her intention to retire earlier this month, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event.

But any farewell has now been put on hold with Williams back on centre court on Thursday for a doubles match with older sister Venus, followed by a third round clash with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic who was a 1-6 6-2 7-5 winner over Russia's Evgeniya Rodina.

Moneycontrol News
