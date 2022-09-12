English
    Watch: Woman knits at Carlos Alcaraz-Frances Tiafoe semifinal, Twitter users baffled

    US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beat Frances Tiafoe in the match held on Friday, September 9, to advance to the final, which he also conquered.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
    (Image credit Screengrab from video tweeted by @chantalmclaugh)

    The US Open semi-final that saw Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeat American tennis star Frances Tiafoe was a thrilling match, but one spectator at the venue seemed unamused by it.

    Videos have emerged on social media of a woman knitting away while being seated at New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

    Tennis fans wondered how she could be "nonchalant" while a nail-biter was unfolding before her eyes.

     

     

    "Intense knitting going on at the US Open," one Twitter user commented.

    While commenting on the video, sports business reporter Jake Marsh made a reference to another odd US Open moment, where a YouTuber was seen getting a haircut during a match between Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Russia's Karen Khachanov last week.

    "We saw a haircut at the US Open earlier this week, now we have someone knitting!" Marsh wrote.

     

    Carlos Alcaraz beat Frances Tiafoe in the match held on Friday, September 9, to advance to the final.

    There, he beat Norway's Casper Ruud to become the youngest Grand Slam champion (men) since his idol Rafael Nadal's victory at the 2005 French open .

    Alcaraz's US Open victory made him youngest man to rise to the world number one spot.

    The 19-year-old said he was enjoying historic win but longed for more.

    "I want to be in the top for many, many weeks and hopefully many years, the 19-year-old said, according to news agency AFP."I'm going to work hard again after this week, this amazing two weeks. I'm going to fight for more of this."

    (With inputs from AFP)

    Tags: #Carlos Alcaraz #Twitter #US Open
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 11:56 am
