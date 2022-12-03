 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

Associated Press
Dec 03, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

Uruguay desperately chased another goal through eight minutes of stoppage time. One goal would have been enough to advance on goal difference.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez cries at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between Ghana and Uruguay, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Luis Suarez couldn't watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears.

The Uruguay captain sat in the dugout after being substituted as his team beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but was still eliminated from the tournament by a stoppage-time goal in another game.

A late goal by Hwang Hee-chan secured South Korea a last-gasp 2-1 win over Portugal and a place in the last 16 from Group H at Uruguay's expense because it scored more goals. After the most dramatic end to the group, Portugal advanced as group winner and South Korea clinched second.

Ghana, which came into the last set of games in second place, was also eliminated.

“It is sadness and disappointment that we feel,” said Suarez, who was playing in his last World Cup. “I was lucky enough to play my fourth World Cup, and I was thinking about my 4-year-old son, who is leaving with the image of sadness. It’s difficult, but it’s up to me to face the situation."

When Suarez left in the 66th minute of the game, Uruguay was in a position to advance to the knockout stage for a fourth straight World Cup. He had played key roles in both Uruguay goals by Giorgian De Arrascaeta, which came after Ghana captain Andre Ayew missed a 21st-minute penalty.