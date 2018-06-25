App
Jun 25, 2018 08:24 PM IST

URU vs RUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Uruguay lead 10-man Russia 2-0 at half-time

Catch all the live updates from FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A match between Uruguay and Russia, from the Cosmos Arena, Samara.

highlights

  • Jun 25, 08:51 PM (IST)

    63' And, there's confirmation that Bentancur received a Yellow card in the 59th minute for his foul on Zobnin. 

  • Jun 25, 08:50 PM (IST)

    63' Substitution for Uruguay - Arrascaeta: In ; Bentancur: Out

  • Jun 25, 08:49 PM (IST)

    61' Russia look like they will go for the goal as they play two up top. They keep trying to create something as the fans cheer them on. 

  • Jun 25, 08:48 PM (IST)

    60' Substitution for Russia - Smolov: In ; Miranchuk: Out

  • Jun 25, 08:47 PM (IST)

    59' Yellow card for Bentancur (URU) 

  • Jun 25, 08:45 PM (IST)

    58' After a few moments of attacking intent shown by Russia, Uruguay regain possession and run circles around the Russian penalty area. 

  • Jun 25, 08:42 PM (IST)

    54' Clever flick from Kuzyaev as Russia look to create something, with a bit more purpose. But the Russian attacker's touch is too heavy and it goes out for a goal kick. Nonetheless, the Russians are beginning to give their supporters something to cheer for. 

  • Jun 25, 08:40 PM (IST)

    52' What a waste that was from Samedov. After a long build up, the Russian sends his free kick too deep into the Uruguayan box, and it misses everyone to go out for a goal-kick. 

  • Jun 25, 08:37 PM (IST)

    50' Uruguay are looking rather comfortable as Russia have started this half a bit more cautiously. As expected, the South Americans are controlling possession. 

  • Jun 25, 08:35 PM (IST)

    Half-time Substitution for Russia - Kuzyaev: In ; Gazinskiy: Out

  • Jun 25, 08:35 PM (IST)

    47' Cavani's free kick hits the wall and bounces away. 

  • Jun 25, 08:33 PM (IST)

    46' And we are back with the second half. Bentancur looking to get more influential in the mid-field for Uruguay. Meanwhile, free kick for Uruguay as Suarez is brought down at the edge of the Russian penalty area. 

  • Jun 25, 08:18 PM (IST)

    HALF-TIME:  It looks like Uruguay are on their way to topping their group and winning all three of their group games for the first time. Russia though need to find a way to stay in the game despite going 2 goals down. 

  • Jun 25, 08:17 PM (IST)

    45+2' Long ball in to Dzyuba from Akinfeev. Miranchuk tried to create something out of it. But the Uruguayan defence holds on tightly. 

  • Jun 25, 08:16 PM (IST)

    45' No real pressure on the ball by the Russians. They definitely need the half time whistle.

    Interesting statistic: everytime Suarez has scored for Uruguay at the World Cup, they have won the game. On the other hand, the two times Cavani did so, they failed to win. 

    2 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 25, 08:14 PM (IST)

    43' Uruguay are looking very comfortable here despite the Russians desperately trying to win back possession to carve out chances on the counter. But Russia have not had a shot on goal since the 12th minute. 

  • Jun 25, 08:11 PM (IST)

    41' Uruguay are in no hurry as they calmly pass the ball around the mid-field. 

  • Jun 25, 08:10 PM (IST)

    40' Russia need to be a bit cautious as they are looking more and desperate. They have another man, Gazinskiy, on a yellow card. 

  • Jun 25, 08:08 PM (IST)

    38' Substitution for Russia - Fernandes: In ; Cheryshev: Out

  • Jun 25, 08:07 PM (IST)

    36' Smolnikov brings down Laxalt at the edge of the Russian box after the Uruguayan beat the defender through pace. And the referee had no choice but to pull out the yellow card. Smolnikov gets his second yellow and goes off. Russia are down to 10 men!

  • Jun 25, 08:06 PM (IST)

    36' Second Yellow Card for Smolnikov! 

  • Jun 25, 08:05 PM (IST)

    35' Dzyuba tries to beat Torreira to the ball outside the Uruguayan penalty area, but ends up fouling the South American. Muslera takes the free kick for Uruguay. 

  • Jun 25, 08:02 PM (IST)

    31' Free kick for Russia outside the Uruguayan penalty area. But the ball is kicked too hard and it goes out for a Uruguayan throw. 

  • Jun 25, 08:00 PM (IST)

    28' WHAT A CHANCE! Bentancur almost scored against Akinfeev after a wonderful counter put him against the Russian keeper. He almost gave himself a birthday gift, but the Russian keeper did well to rush out and block him. And Cavani was beaten to the rebound by a defender.

  • Jun 25, 07:58 PM (IST)

    27' Yellow Card for Smolnikov

  • Jun 25, 07:57 PM (IST)

    27' The Russians are getting very desperate as two Uruguay players go down in an attempt to counter against them. Referee finally takes out the yellow card. 

Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

