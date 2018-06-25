URU vs RUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Uruguay lead 10-man Russia 2-0 at half-time

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
63' And, there's confirmation that Bentancur received a Yellow card in the 59th minute for his foul on Zobnin.
63' Substitution for Uruguay - Arrascaeta: In ; Bentancur: Out
61' Russia look like they will go for the goal as they play two up top. They keep trying to create something as the fans cheer them on.
60' Substitution for Russia - Smolov: In ; Miranchuk: Out
59' Yellow card for Bentancur (URU)
58' After a few moments of attacking intent shown by Russia, Uruguay regain possession and run circles around the Russian penalty area.
54' Clever flick from Kuzyaev as Russia look to create something, with a bit more purpose. But the Russian attacker's touch is too heavy and it goes out for a goal kick. Nonetheless, the Russians are beginning to give their supporters something to cheer for.
52' What a waste that was from Samedov. After a long build up, the Russian sends his free kick too deep into the Uruguayan box, and it misses everyone to go out for a goal-kick.
50' Uruguay are looking rather comfortable as Russia have started this half a bit more cautiously. As expected, the South Americans are controlling possession.
Half-time Substitution for Russia - Kuzyaev: In ; Gazinskiy: Out
47' Cavani's free kick hits the wall and bounces away.
46' And we are back with the second half. Bentancur looking to get more influential in the mid-field for Uruguay. Meanwhile, free kick for Uruguay as Suarez is brought down at the edge of the Russian penalty area.
HALF-TIME: It looks like Uruguay are on their way to topping their group and winning all three of their group games for the first time. Russia though need to find a way to stay in the game despite going 2 goals down.
45+2' Long ball in to Dzyuba from Akinfeev. Miranchuk tried to create something out of it. But the Uruguayan defence holds on tightly.
45' No real pressure on the ball by the Russians. They definitely need the half time whistle.
Interesting statistic: everytime Suarez has scored for Uruguay at the World Cup, they have won the game. On the other hand, the two times Cavani did so, they failed to win.
2 minutes added on.
43' Uruguay are looking very comfortable here despite the Russians desperately trying to win back possession to carve out chances on the counter. But Russia have not had a shot on goal since the 12th minute.
41' Uruguay are in no hurry as they calmly pass the ball around the mid-field.
40' Russia need to be a bit cautious as they are looking more and desperate. They have another man, Gazinskiy, on a yellow card.
38' Substitution for Russia - Fernandes: In ; Cheryshev: Out
36' Smolnikov brings down Laxalt at the edge of the Russian box after the Uruguayan beat the defender through pace. And the referee had no choice but to pull out the yellow card. Smolnikov gets his second yellow and goes off. Russia are down to 10 men!
36' Second Yellow Card for Smolnikov!
35' Dzyuba tries to beat Torreira to the ball outside the Uruguayan penalty area, but ends up fouling the South American. Muslera takes the free kick for Uruguay.
31' Free kick for Russia outside the Uruguayan penalty area. But the ball is kicked too hard and it goes out for a Uruguayan throw.
28' WHAT A CHANCE! Bentancur almost scored against Akinfeev after a wonderful counter put him against the Russian keeper. He almost gave himself a birthday gift, but the Russian keeper did well to rush out and block him. And Cavani was beaten to the rebound by a defender.
27' Yellow Card for Smolnikov
27' The Russians are getting very desperate as two Uruguay players go down in an attempt to counter against them. Referee finally takes out the yellow card.