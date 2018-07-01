URU vs POR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Uruguay 1-0 Portugal; Cavani scores on Suarez cross

Live now
Jul 01, 2018 12:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
7' GOAL! Cavani (URU)
Uruguay 1 - 0 Portugal
43' Foul on Nandez by Mario. The free kick is taken.
42' Nandez had the ball in Portugal's half and Suarez was nearby, while Cavani was at the edge of the Portuguese box. But Nandez put too much behind the ball and it went out for a goal kick.
41' Joao Mario made a good run down the flank and almost went past Caceres, but he slipped and lost the ball to the Uruguayan.
40' Caceres stayed strong despite pressure from Ronaldo to let the ball roll out for a goal-kick. The Portuguese star man is not pleased though.
39' Ronaldo on the run again for Portugal. He shrugs of Nandez for a moment, but the Uruguayan comes back and kicks the ball out for a throw..
37' Cavani goes down in the Uruguay half after Bernanrdo Silva's tackle. Referee calls a foul.
35' WASTED CHANCE! Wonderful work by Caceres and Nandez allows the Uruguayans to work the ball into Portugal's penalty area. Cavani arrives on the far side, but his touch is too heavy and the ball goes out of play.
34' Wonderful work by Carvalho in tracking Caceres down the flank and winning the ball back for Portugal.
32' Ronaldo's free kick hits the wall, and the deflection is cleared out by Torreira's bicycle kick.
31' Free kick for Portugal right in front of Uruguay's goal after Bentancur brought down Guedes. Perfect position for Ronaldo to take his shot.
29' Carvalho tries to move the ball around for Portugal in the Uruguayan half. But the South Americans make no mistakes as they close down all possible openings.
28' Nandez earns Uruguay a throw close to the Portugal goal after testing Guerrero down by the wing. It is cleared easily by Portugal, but Uruguay retain possession.
25' Free kick for Portugal on the wing, close to Uruguay's penalty area. Carvalho and Fonte both missed it!
23' Portugal have the ball and move it forward. Ronaldo tries to find an opening but he is blocked. Carvalho take sit from him and tries to free Mario on the other side. Mario passes to Guedes in the box, but The Portuguese striker commits to a hand ball. Uruguay escape with a free kick in their penalty area.
22' SAVE! Patricio has to leap to his left and low, to stop that clever free kick from Suarez. Bentancur tries to recycle the rebound and sends it back into the box. But Cavani is blocked by a defender and the ball is cleared.
21' Free kick for Uruguay outside the Portugal box, after Fonte brought down Suarez. The Uruguayan had picked up the ball and started a counter when he was fouled. Suarez looks ready to take the free kick. He has already scored one from this range in the tournament, remember.
20' Suarez and Guerrero are down at the half line after a clash while vying for the ball. They are up now as Uruguay take the free kick.
19' Ronaldo picks up the ball outside the Uruguayan half. he tries to cut in and create an opening for a shot. But he is brilliant denied that chance by the Uruguayan defence.
18' Once again, the two Silvas combine down the flank to release Pereira. But Pereira's ball into the box is easily picked up by Muslera without an incident.
15' Bernardo Silva and Adrien Silva both try to create something at the edge of the Uruguayan box, but Godin manages to organise the defence and keeps that door shut.
14' ALMOST! Suarez receives the ball between the two Portugal centre-backs and tries to go right to create space for his shot. But he is blocked. Corner for Uruguay.
13' Ronaldo's shot on goal was deflected by Torreira. The Uruguayan is down from the impact of that. So the referee has to stop the play.
11' Fonte made contact with the ball sent into the Uruguayan box for a Portugal set piece. But he was punished by the referee for climbing on Vecino for that leap.
7' Its Suarez and Cavani again! Cavani sent in a long cross to Suarez on the far side. The Barcelona man brings the ball down well and sends a cross into the box for Cavani, who ran to the far post. Edinson Cavani leapt high and headed the ball past Rui Patricio, and into the net. Beautiful goal!
