Jul 01, 2018 01:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

URU vs POR FIFA World Cup Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal; Cavani double sees Uruguay through

Catch all the highlights from the last 16 knockout round encounter between Uruguay and Portugal, from the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

highlights

  • Jul 01, 01:31 AM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of this game. See you folks tomorrow for the next set of fixtures. 

  • Jul 01, 01:31 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 01:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 01:29 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 01:28 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 01:26 AM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: Uruguay are going through to the next round, where they will face France. It looks like Ronaldo's World Cup dreams are over. Portugal will have to go back home. 

  • Jul 01, 01:25 AM (IST)

    90+6' AND IT IS ALL OVER!!!! The referee has blown his whistle!!!!

  • Jul 01, 01:25 AM (IST)

    90+5'  SAVE! Muslera manages to block Quaresma's attempt. Portugal take the corner and there are claims there was a hand-ball in the box. VAR denies that claim. 

  • Jul 01, 01:24 AM (IST)

    90+4'  Quaresma goes down by the Uruguayan box, but the referee refuses the foul. Ronaldo gets a card for arguing with the referee. 

  • Jul 01, 01:23 AM (IST)

    90+4' Yellow Card for Ronaldo

  • Jul 01, 01:23 AM (IST)

    90+3' WHAT A MISS! Suarez found himself free in the Portuguese half. He timed his pass well for Rodriguez to take it on the run inside Portugal's penalty box. He was free. But Rodriguez cannot sort his footing and the ball goes out. 

  • Jul 01, 01:21 AM (IST)

    90+2' SAVE! Laxalt goes down in oder to block out the cross into the box and manages to deny Andre Silva a chance to save Portugal. 

  • Jul 01, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90' Ronaldo takes a shot! But it goes wide of the Uruguayan goal. 

    4 minutes added on. 

  • Jul 01, 01:19 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 01:18 AM (IST)

    89' Quaresma fouls Laxalt of Uruguay, after being eased off the ball. 

  • Jul 01, 01:18 AM (IST)

    89'  Portugal have the ball back and are in Uruguay's half. Ronaldo almost sees an opening but he is blocked. Uruguay have the ball back in Portugal's half now. 

  • Jul 01, 01:17 AM (IST)

    88' Rodriguez tries to cross the ball into the Portuguese box. But he is blocked off. Uruguay take the resultant corner short and play around the Portuguese box. 

  • Jul 01, 01:16 AM (IST)

    86' Continuous pressure from Portugal. Those crosses are proving to be very nasty work for Uruguay to defend. 

  • Jul 01, 01:15 AM (IST)

    86' Fernandez takes a shot on Uruguay's goal. Muslera picks it up easily though. 

  • Jul 01, 01:14 AM (IST)

    85'  Substitution for Portugal - Fernandez: In ; Joao Mario: Out

  • Jul 01, 01:13 AM (IST)

    84' Pereira goes down too easily at the edge of the Uruguayan penalty box after Godin eases him off the Ball. referee waves off the cries for a foul. 

  • Jul 01, 01:12 AM (IST)

    83' Guerrero's cross in missed both Ronaldo and Silva! Uruguay need to steady their nerves. Portugal will continue to push. 

  • Jul 01, 01:11 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 01:11 AM (IST)

    82' Vecino robs Ronaldo of possession inside the Uruguay half. feeds it forward for Uruguay to move up. 

  • Jul 01, 01:09 AM (IST)

    81' Substitution for Uruguay - Sanchez: In ; Nandez: Out

  • Jul 01, 01:09 AM (IST)

    80' Bernardo Silva gets the ball on the far side of the Uruguay box, but Gimenez is there to block his pass and the ball goes out for a corner. 

  • Jul 01, 01:08 AM (IST)

    79' Quaresma sends in a cross, but Gimenez heads it away. 

  • Jul 01, 01:06 AM (IST)

    77' ALMOST! Quaresma picks up the ball out wide for Portugal, but Laxalt blocks him off and concedes a corner. Quaresma's corner gets to Ronaldo, but the Madrid forward's attempt is blocked. 

  • Jul 01, 01:05 AM (IST)

    76' Fonte manages to keep Suarez and his attempts to create chances at bay. 

  • Jul 01, 01:04 AM (IST)

    76' Uruguay finally manage to move up with a throw in. 

