URU vs POR FIFA World Cup Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal; Cavani double sees Uruguay through

Jul 01, 2018 01:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
90+4' Yellow Card for Ronaldo
85' Substitution for Portugal - Fernandez: In ; Joao Mario: Out
81' Substitution for Uruguay - Sanchez: In ; Nandez: Out
74' Substitution for Portugal - Andre Silva: In ; Guedes: Out
Substitution for Uruguay - Stuani: In ; Cavani: Out
65' Substitution for Portugal - Quaresma: In ; Adrien Silva: Out
63' Substitution for Uruguay - Rodriguez: In ; Bentancur: Out
62' GOAL! Cavani (URU)
Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
55' GOAL! Pepe (POR)
Uruguay 1-1 Portugal
7' GOAL! Cavani (URU)
Uruguay 1 - 0 Portugal
That's it for our coverage of this game. See you folks tomorrow for the next set of fixtures.
FULL-TIME: Uruguay are going through to the next round, where they will face France. It looks like Ronaldo's World Cup dreams are over. Portugal will have to go back home.
90+6' AND IT IS ALL OVER!!!! The referee has blown his whistle!!!!
90+5' SAVE! Muslera manages to block Quaresma's attempt. Portugal take the corner and there are claims there was a hand-ball in the box. VAR denies that claim.
90+4' Quaresma goes down by the Uruguayan box, but the referee refuses the foul. Ronaldo gets a card for arguing with the referee.
90+4' Yellow Card for Ronaldo
90+3' WHAT A MISS! Suarez found himself free in the Portuguese half. He timed his pass well for Rodriguez to take it on the run inside Portugal's penalty box. He was free. But Rodriguez cannot sort his footing and the ball goes out.
90+2' SAVE! Laxalt goes down in oder to block out the cross into the box and manages to deny Andre Silva a chance to save Portugal.
90' Ronaldo takes a shot! But it goes wide of the Uruguayan goal.
4 minutes added on.
89' Quaresma fouls Laxalt of Uruguay, after being eased off the ball.
89' Portugal have the ball back and are in Uruguay's half. Ronaldo almost sees an opening but he is blocked. Uruguay have the ball back in Portugal's half now.
88' Rodriguez tries to cross the ball into the Portuguese box. But he is blocked off. Uruguay take the resultant corner short and play around the Portuguese box.
86' Continuous pressure from Portugal. Those crosses are proving to be very nasty work for Uruguay to defend.
86' Fernandez takes a shot on Uruguay's goal. Muslera picks it up easily though.
85' Substitution for Portugal - Fernandez: In ; Joao Mario: Out
84' Pereira goes down too easily at the edge of the Uruguayan penalty box after Godin eases him off the Ball. referee waves off the cries for a foul.
83' Guerrero's cross in missed both Ronaldo and Silva! Uruguay need to steady their nerves. Portugal will continue to push.
82' Vecino robs Ronaldo of possession inside the Uruguay half. feeds it forward for Uruguay to move up.
81' Substitution for Uruguay - Sanchez: In ; Nandez: Out
80' Bernardo Silva gets the ball on the far side of the Uruguay box, but Gimenez is there to block his pass and the ball goes out for a corner.
79' Quaresma sends in a cross, but Gimenez heads it away.
77' ALMOST! Quaresma picks up the ball out wide for Portugal, but Laxalt blocks him off and concedes a corner. Quaresma's corner gets to Ronaldo, but the Madrid forward's attempt is blocked.
76' Fonte manages to keep Suarez and his attempts to create chances at bay.
76' Uruguay finally manage to move up with a throw in.