URU vs KSA FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Suarez leads Uruguay to 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Jun 20, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from the Group B encounter between Iran and Spain.
Full-time! The referee blows his whistle leaving the Saudi players and fans heartbroken. They have given a good account of themselves but suffered due to an individual mistake. The victory confirms Russia and Uruguay's places in the last 16 of the World Cup. Both Saudi Arabia and Egypt join Morocco in the list of teams eliminated from the tournament.
90 +3' Saudi don't look like scoring anytime soon here. Suarez receives a corner short and tries to hold off a couple of Saudi players at the corner flag but the referee spots a foul in the process and awards a free-kick to Saudi. They have a minute to save their campaign.
90' +4: Saudi have four minutes to prevent an early exit from the World Cup. What can they conjure up here?
90' Save! Saudi win a corner and the substitute Kanno is first to the ball but his header is a tame one and Muslera collects it with ease.
88' Shot! Suarez this time shoots from the edge of the area but the ball goes wide of the goal.
86' Cavani receives the ball on the edge of the center circle and he charges towards the Saudi goal, the defender Al-Bulayhi looks to have won the ball but makes a terrible error of not getting it out of his feet quickly and Cavani nips it off him and shoots with only the keeper to beat. Al-Owais leaves his line and gets down quickly to smoother the shot.
85' Al-Sahlawi tries to barge his way into the area but Godin is there to stop him. Gimenez is at hand to clear out the rebound.
82' Substitution - Uruguay: Sanchez - out ; Nandez - in
79' Close! Torreira finds a couple of yards of free space and he fires a shot from distance. The ball is going well wide but hits Cavani and the deflection leaves the keeper wrong footed but the ball rolls inches wide of the far post. That would've been lucky for Uruguay.
78' Substitution - Saudi Arabia: Al-Muwallad - out ; Al-Sahlawi - in
77' Offside! Sanchez floats in a free-kick and Caceras manages to get a shot away towards goal. However, the ball hits Godin who is in an offside position.
76' Cavani and Suarez combine at the edge of the area but Suarez's return pass is over-hit.
74' Substitution - Saudi Arabia: Bahbir - out ; Kanno - in
73' Cavani receives the ball from Laxalt and tries to turn his marker but he hits the turf following a strong challenge at the edge of the area. The referee signals goal-kick and Cavani who is visibly frustrated is making his emotions known to the official.
71' Saudi look to build another attack but a cross field pass by Otayf is hit too hard and goes out for a throw-in. Saudi cannot afford to be this wasteful in possession.
69' Foul! Muslera jumps to claim a high ball into the box but is fouled in the process. He's been a rock so far for Uruguay at the back.
66' Suarez is on the attack and he's the one who is brought down this time under a challenge by Al-Dawsari, Sanchez takes the free-kick but is unable to find the head of one of his own players.
64' Al-Muwallad is making an enterprising run on the right side of the pitch but is brought down by Gimenez just as he skips past the defender. Al-Mogahwi takes the free-kick but Suarez is there to help his team out at the back and heads the ball away.
63' Chance! Cavani finds Sanchez with a brilliant curling cross from the left. Sanchez comes running in and heads the ball from just six yards out but his header is too high and sails over the bar.
61' Almost instantly Laxalt is in the center of the action. He stretches to connect with a cross in the center of the area but the ball is a bit too far for him. He could've scored with his first touch there.
60' Uruguay opt for a double change here. Let's hope these two are able to provide some much needed spark to this game.
58' Substitution - Uruguay: Rodriguez - out ; Laxalt - in
Vecino - out ; Torreira - in
56' The pace of the game has slowed down a bit as Uruguay are hesitant to commit too many men forward. Saudi have to find a way through before it's too late.
54' Offside! Saudi are on the attack again and Al-Mogahwi plays a nice through-ball but Al-Muwallad is yards offside.
53' Suarez tries to nutmeg Hawsawi inside the area but the Saudi Captain stands firm and there's no way through for Suarez.
49' Sanchez tries to bring the ball down but Al-Faraj fouls him and Uruguay have a free-kick in a promising position in the center of the pitch. Suarez takes it and gets a big deflection on it but the keeper shows good reflexes to get down and parry the ball away.