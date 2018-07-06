App
Jul 06, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

URU vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: France enter semi-finals with goals from Varane and Griezmann

Catch all the highlights from the quarter-final encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2018 between France and Uruguay at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

highlights

  • Jul 06, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Well, that's it for our coverage of this game. See you folks in a while for the next mammoth clash in the quarter-finals: Brazil vs Belgium.

  • Jul 06, 09:30 PM (IST)
  • Jul 06, 09:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 06, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Jul 06, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Jul 06, 09:26 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle signaling the end of the game. Uruguay, unfortunately have to face heart-break after their tenacious and spirited performances in the tournament. France get progress to the semi-finals. They can take a breather and celebrate their victory. 

    Uruguay 0-2 France

  • Jul 06, 09:23 PM (IST)

    90+5' Rodriguez's long ball in is cleared by Hernandez. Lloris makes another save. 

  • Jul 06, 09:22 PM (IST)

    90+4' Varane clears the ball away for France. Urretaviscaya's cross in is too long. 

  • Jul 06, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90+3' Substitution for France - Fekir: In ; Griezmann: Out

  • Jul 06, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90+3' Suarez and Rodriguez try to break forward, but there seems to be no outlet for them to pass forward to. 

  • Jul 06, 09:19 PM (IST)

    90+1' Uruguay seem to have camped outside the France penalty area. But France manage to get a free-kick, relieving the pressure from the South Americans. 

  • Jul 06, 09:18 PM (IST)

    90' Urretaviscaya's delivery is headed out by Hernandez. Uruguay get a throw. 

    5 minutes added on. 

  • Jul 06, 09:17 PM (IST)

    90' Uruguay free kick in the France half. 

  • Jul 06, 09:17 PM (IST)

    89' Griezmann's shot is too high and goes out for a goal-kick. 

  • Jul 06, 09:16 PM (IST)

    88'  Foul by Jimenez on Pogba right outside the Uruguay box. France have a free kick directly in front of the Uruguay goal. 

  • Jul 06, 09:15 PM (IST)

    88' Substitution for France - Dembele: In ; Mbappe: Out

  • Jul 06, 09:15 PM (IST)

    87' Suarez sent the ball forward for Rodriguez to chase. But Varane had a better start and he beat Rodriguez to it. 

  • Jul 06, 09:14 PM (IST)
  • Jul 06, 09:13 PM (IST)

    85' Suarez let the ball go pas him to the Uruguayan behind him after Gomez sets the ball down with a header. But N'zonzi is there in a flash, and collects the ball for France. 

  • Jul 06, 09:11 PM (IST)

    84' Hernandez did just enough to block Urretaviscaya from cutting into the France box and sending a pass to Suarez and Gomez. 

  • Jul 06, 09:10 PM (IST)

    82' Caceres tries to send the ball into the France box, but his attempted cross is too high and goes out for a French goal-kick. 

  • Jul 06, 09:09 PM (IST)

    81' 10 minutes left, and it doesn't look like Uruguay will be able to find anything in this game. But you can never tell in football. Uruguay come back with another attempt. Lets see if it'll work. 

  • Jul 06, 09:07 PM (IST)

    80' Substitution for France - N'zonzi: In; Tolisso: Out

  • Jul 06, 09:06 PM (IST)

    79' Varane seems to be down from that last tussle for the ball inside the France box. 

  • Jul 06, 09:06 PM (IST)

    78' Umtiti just manages to get his foot to the ball and clear a pass sent in to Suarez. 

  • Jul 06, 09:05 PM (IST)

    78' Laxalt seems to be coming ot life down the right flank for Uruguay, with Rodriguez to back him up. But Uruguay need more inside the French box to get something. 

  • Jul 06, 09:04 PM (IST)

    77' Laxalt's cross into the French box is headed out wide, where Caceres is blocked by Hernandez in the attempt to get to the ball. 

  • Jul 06, 09:03 PM (IST)

    76' Nice little flick from Giroud almost set Griezmann free. 

  • Jul 06, 09:03 PM (IST)

    75'  France playing with a bit more calm at the moment. The game looks to be in their hands. 

  • Jul 06, 09:01 PM (IST)

    73' Substitution for Uruguay - Urretaviscaya: In ; Nandez: Out

