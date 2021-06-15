MARKET NEWS

Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media will be vaccinated, say organisers

The organisers also said every sports delegation arriving in Japan will have a COVID liaison officer coordinating with the organisers on the implementation of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.

Reuters
June 15, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST
(Image: AP)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70 percent-80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organisers said in statement at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday.

