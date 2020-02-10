App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Unofficial' Indian kabaddi team reaches Pakistan for World Championship: Report

IOA chief Narinder Batra said that the team has not been cleared by the AKFI and the group "has got nothing to do with Indian sports".

A group of Indian kabaddi players from India has reached Pakistan to participate in the World Championship without any clearance from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), according to a report by news agency IANS.

The report quoted IOA chief Narinder Batra saying that the team that has gone to Lahore to participate in the tournament has not been cleared by the AKFI and the group "has got nothing to do with Indian sports".

He added that since they are not an official team representing the country or approved by the AKFI, they are not supposed to use the word 'India'.

As per the report, the event is being hosted in Pakistan for the first time. The team, it noted, crossed the Wagah border and reached Lahore to participate in the kabaddi championship.

Prior to this, all six kabaddi championship events between 2010 and 2019 were hosted by India and the home team won at all of them.

Rules laid down by the concerned sports bodies mandate an official communication by the national federation to the sports ministry regarding participation of teams in sports events overseas. Thereafter, the same is conveyed by the sports ministry to the external affairs ministry and home ministry for political and security clearances respectively.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #India #Indian Olympic Association #Sports

