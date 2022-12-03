 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unnati Hooda becomes first Indian to enter U-17 women's singles final of Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Dec 03, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda on Saturday became the first Indian to enter the U-17 women's singles final of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nothaburi, Thailand after beating Japan's Mion Yokouchi in straight games.

Unnati won 21-8 21-17 over her Japanese rival in the women's U-17 singles semifinals. She faces Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Under-15 singles player Anish Thoppani and U-17 men's doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also posted brilliant victories to move into the finals.

Top-seed Unnati once again lived up to the expectations and stamped her authority as she wrapped up the match in straight sets. The Odisha Open champion has not yet dropped a set in her campaign at the prestigious event.

The men's doubles pairs of Arjun MR-Chirag Shetty (2013) and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (2015) have won gold medals for India in the U-17 category at the tournament.

The in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also showcased a similar dominating display against Chinese Taipei's Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu to ease into the U-17 men's doubles final with a commanding 21-15, 21-19 win in a lopsided last-four contest.