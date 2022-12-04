 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unnati, Anish finish with silver medals at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

Men's doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also finished second best as Indian contingent finished the prestigious event with three silver and two bronze medals.

Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and Anish Thoppani signed off with silver medals at Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Sunday.

Odisha Open champion Unnati, who is the first Indian girl to reach the U-17 final of continental championship, went down 18-21 21-9 14-21 against Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Anish lost 8-21 24-22 19-21 to Chung-Hsiang Yih in the U-15 boys' singles final.

Arsh and Sanskar fell short 13-21 21-19 22-24 to Chinese Taipei's Lai Po-Yu and Yi-Hao Lin in the summit clash.

All three Indian finalists were a game down, won second game, but failed to convert third.