Unmukt Chand may play against India in US colours in T20 cricket World Cup 2024

Former ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who quit Indian cricket last year and moved to the United States, may just as well play against India as US is all set to host the T20 World Cup 2024 with West Indies.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been trying to take cricket to more countries as the sport, though watched by millions, is limited to only a few countries.

The ICC awarded the United States and West Indies the T20 World Cup hosting rights for 2024, the first major cricket tournament to take place in North America. USA will join West Indies to take part in the key competition.

Several major players from around the world have already been donning US colours. Apart from Unmukt Chand, Corey Anderson (New Zealand) and Rusty Theron (South Africa) may also play against their own countries in the tournament in 2024.

Chand quit Indian cricket in August last year at 28 saying that things haven’t been “smooth” in the last few years and “opportunities have been denied.”

"Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and fondly bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

He never played for the senior Indian team but has played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils.

He also became the first Indian male cricketer to play for Australia’s Big Bash League where he was signed by Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 season of the T20 league.

Twitter too was excited at the prospect of Chand playing against India.

“In June 2024, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010,” the ICC said in its media release.

“HUGE NEWS!!! The ICC has today confirmed automatic qualification for #TeamUSA as co-host of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 alongside West Indies!!” USA Cricket had tweeted confirming the team’s qualification in the tournament.