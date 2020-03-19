App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Minister, Rijiju says the Govt will make efforts to take kabaddi to Olympics

"A total of 2,880 athletes have been selected under Khelo India scheme for further training to excel in various national/international competitions" he told Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will make efforts to take indigenous sport kabbadi to the Olympics, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on March 19. "A total of 2,880 athletes have been selected under Khelo India scheme for further training to excel in various national/international competitions" he told Lok Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during the question Hour, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports said kabbadi is an indigenous sport and that the government would make efforts to take it to the Olympics. Under the schemes, promising sports persons and teams identified are provided support of modern sports science and exposure abroad under experts of respective disciplines, among others, he said.

"Sports being a state subject, the responsibility of promotion of sports, including identification of young talent and its nurturing, rests with state governments" he added.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Olympics #Sports

