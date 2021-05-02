Uncertainty looms large over IPL 2021 finals amid COVID-19 second wave

The Indian Premier League trophy (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

As India is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, skepticism has kicked in over the continuation of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Social media is filled with posts criticizing the league. While some are questioning the continuity of the league, others are slamming the advertisements airing during the league.

One Twitter posts by @speaking_scalpel said that Bollywood actors instead of doing Rajshree ads should influence people to follow COVID protocols and take vaccination. Another Twitterati @gauravdmehta said that BCCI/IPL/sponsors should repurpose every TV ad slot for two main things-- COVID safety messaging and vaccination drive.

Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and angel investor pointed out that many are calling IPL soul-less. "People are questioning brands on how they can continue to advertise when there is so much suffering all around."

He further said, "Brands are wondering whether they should pause advertising during IPL. I know a few who have already paused (advertising)."

According to Mathias, brands are likely to change the tone of advertising.

"The happy tone may not be appropriate so now brands will come up with sober messaging. Brands will have empathetic advertising. And some brands may take the risk of saying they will halt the advertising and bear the loss in terms of money they have spent. Lot of marketers are clear that this is the time to put a pause because of the mood of the nation."

He said that while the situation looks containable currently, things could go out of hand. "Each of the team roughly has 100 people who move from venue to venue," noted Mathias. And with India seeing a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on April 1, COVID-19 risk is looming over the ongoing league.

It is being speculated that IPL will be not be able to host the finals unless the COVID-19 situation improves.

"We are few days away from knowing what the larger call will be for IPL 14," said Mathias.