Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are serious talents, says Tom Latham

Vimal Kumar
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh—I thought with the new ball he bowled beautifully well tonight, he swings the ball at a good pace and got a good bounce: Tom Latham

New Zealand’s Tom Latham has a special liking for the Indian bowling attack in ODIs. In his 100-plus one-day international (ODI) matches, his average is around 36 but against India he averages around 75! Latham was adjudged Man of the Series which India lost this week.

Here is an edited excerpt of an interaction with Latham, who spoke exclusively to Moneycontrol.com in Christchurch.

We are joined by the Man of the Series Tom Latham… Obviously a little frustrating the way this series has gone, how do you look at the entire performance of your team and your own as well?

Yeah… I think obviously the last two games and especially tonight from the bowling point of view, we bowled fantastically well. I think winning the toss on a fresh wicket…and being able to restrict India to 220 was outstanding and then I think the way Devon (Conway) and Finn Allen played was outstanding… To put them under a little bit of pressure in the first 10 overs, that was outstanding. To be in that position was outstanding but the rain did spoil the party.

There has been criticism post World Cup that India have been a little conservative, which is being said about New Zealand also. Do you think everyone is talking about the England template?

No, I don’t think so. You got to adapt to the conditions. I think the wickets had support to the bowlers in the start so sometimes you’ve got to absorb a little bit of pressure and then be able to put it back on them, but I think throughout the innings you have to take wickets at crucial times when partnerships are building and like I said, I think it’s all about trying to adapt to each surface. For us, it’s all about learning each time we play and adapting to each surface.