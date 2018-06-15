App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Umesh Yadav claims 100th Test wicket, joins elite list of Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble

Umesh became the 22nd Indian Test bowler to claim hundred wickets and also eighth Indian pace bowler.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rank 3: Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers Bangalore | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 8.34 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 3: Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers Bangalore | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 8.34 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Umesh Yadav today picked up his 100th Test wickets, becoming the eighth Indian pace bowler to achieve the landmark in the longer format of the game. Umesh picked up Rahmat Shah as his 100th Test wicket after he trapped him plumb in front of the wickets on the second day of the historic India-Afghanistan Test match here at Chinnaswamy stadium.

Umesh became the 22nd Indian Test bowler to claim hundred wickets and also eighth Indian pace bowler.

The right-arm pacer thus joined the elite list of Kapil Dev, who bagged 434 wickets in 131 tests, and Zahir Khan who grabbed 311 in 92 Tests.

Other Indian pacers who have achieved the milestone are Ishant Sharma (236), Javagal Srinath (236), Mohammad Shami (110), Karsan Ghavri (109) and Irfan Pathan (100).

All other 14 Indian bowlers who claimed 100 wickets are spinners with Anil Kumble leading the pack with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin had snapped 417 wickets in 103 tests and 312 in 58 matches respectively.

The list also includes the famous spin quartet of Bishen Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna, Venkatraghavan and B S Chandasekhar, besides Dilip Doshi and Subhash Gupte.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #India #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.