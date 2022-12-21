UK man sets World record for attending all 64 FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar

A British man has become the first person in history to attend all 64 FIFA World Cup matches this year. Theo Ogden, a popular content creator set a World record after he attended every game in Qatar.

Dubbed by him as 'The Impossible Challenge', Ogden documented his attendance at every match at the recently concluded tournament.

“What a World Cup that was…64/64 World Cup matches attended and the Argentines took it home. A mix of emotions, many ups and downs but an unreal experience. Thank you all,” Ogden tweeted with a photo of him and his friends donning Argentina jerseys and Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona posters.

For the challenge, Ogden partnered with COPA90, a football company.

In another post, he wrote, ''Thank you for everything Qatar! How was it physically possible to visit 64 matches in 28 days?! Something to tell the grandkids. From trips to the desert, to having Arabic dinners with local families, the last month has been one I'll never forget. Let's not forget, we witnessed the best tournament in football history. Time to fly back, Thoggo.'' A poster of the Guinness World Record stating him as record holder also featured in his post. It reads, ''Most capped World cup attendee. 64 Caps.''

FIFA World Cup’s Twitter handle congratulated Ogden for the feat to which he responded: “Thank you for making it possible!”

Many Twitter users pointed out that it would not have been possible for Ogden to have attended every match entirely as there were many simultaneous games that were being played. Many concluded that he fleeted from one match to another, nonetheless he was present at all 64, no matter the time limit.

In this tournament, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in a nail-biting finish to a brilliant tournament that saw star footballer Lionel Messi lift his first World Cup.