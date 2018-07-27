UFC star Conor McGregor avoids jail with a guilty plea

The mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, pleaded guilty of disorderly conduct and will perform five days of community service and an anger management program lasting one to three days.

The charges stem from a backstage melee at a New York City arena in which he was caught on camera hurling a dolly at a bus full of fighters. The agreement involves no jail time and will not affect McGregor's travel visa.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said in a brief statement outside the courthouse. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans -- thank you for your support", as reported by ESPN. However, Micheal Chiesa and Ray Borg, two of the UFC fighters have suffered minor injuries and were ultimately pulled from their respective bouts on a scheduled pay-per-view event.

In April, McGregor threw a metal dolly at a bus carrying fighters competing IN UFC 223 that was stationed inside the Barclays Center loading dock (caught in a video). McGregor had to face 12 criminal charges related to the incident at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 5. The charges against McGregor included menacing, assault resulting in injury, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. The most severe charge carried a maximum sentence of seven years.

His manager stated in an interview that current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is McGregor's "likely opponent".

Nurmagomedov was on the bus that McGregor attacked, and was the primary target after he "roughed up" Mcgregor's friend Artem Lobov, who was also on the UFC 223 card.