App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

UEFA to use VAR from Champions League knockout rounds this season

European football's governing body had previously stated its intention to introduce VAR only from the start of the 2019/2020 season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Video Assistant Referees will be used in the Champions League from the knockout stages of this season's competition and in the Nations League finals in June, UEFA confirmed on December 3.

European football's governing body had previously stated its intention to introduce VAR only from the start of the 2019/2020 season.

"If we can do it before, why wait? We cannot afford any mistakes if we can do it earlier," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after a meeting of the European football body's Executive Committee.

"We are ready to use VAR earlier than initially planned and we are convinced that it will be beneficial for our competitions as it will provide valuable help to match officials and will allow to reduce incorrect decisions."

VAR is already used in a number of Europe's top leagues, including Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga and Serie A in Italy and was widely seen as a success at this summer's World Cup.

The Europa League final and the under-21 European Championships in Italy in June will also use VAR.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 10:46 pm

tags #Football #Sports #World News

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.