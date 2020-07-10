App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season, while the remaining four last-16 second legs will be played at the respective clubs' home stadiums.

Reuters

Following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season, while the remaining four last-16 second legs will be played at the respective clubs' home stadiums.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 12-15 in Lisbon)

Close

* QF 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus

* QF 2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

* QF 3: Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

* QF 4: Atalanta v Paris St Germain

Semi-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 18-19)

* SF 1: Winner of QF 1 v Winner of QF 3

* SF 2: Winner of QF 2 v Winner of QF 4

 
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Sports #UEFA Champions League #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.