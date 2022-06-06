UAE T20 League season one to kick-start from January 2023, to be called International League T20

Emirates Cricket Board on June 6 announced dates for the first season of T20 League which will be played between January 6 and February 12, 2023.

The new League will be called 'International League T20' or 'ILT20', the board said.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman, ILT20 said that through this tournament UAE-based players will continue to flourish, which is one of the objectives of this league.

Tayeb Kamali, Chairman, Selection Committee, Emirates Cricket Board also said that the international league would play a big role in attracting and nurturing a larger pool of players who will go on to represent the UAE in the years to come.

The six-team franchise-style league will be played over a 34-match schedule in the UAE. The league comprises team owners including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.

The Knight Riders Group (KRG), which is is owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, recently announced that they will operate the Abu Dhabi franchise and will set up Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR).

Another UAE T20 League team owner, Adani Sportsline, a part of the Adani Group, said that presence in the tournament will be a great base for the Adani brand that is contributing to the sports ecosystem in India through leagues such as boxing and kabaddi.

The ILT20 has got on board Zee Entertainment as its global media rights partner. The network will air the league's matches will on both linear channels and streaming platform ZEE5. The tournament will air on 10 linear channels in the Hindi speaking markets, south and east regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages.

Zee which has re-entered sports broadcast business with the UAE’s T20 League noted that it has global presence across more than 190 countries which will help them take the league to more than 100 million households.