Two women cricketers stay back in India after testing positive for COVID-19

Representative Image

Another member of the Indian women’s cricket team has tested positive for COVID-19 and has stayed back in the country ahead of the side’s opener against Australia in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed that one member of the touring party tested positive. The squad trained at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of the Games.

Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. ”A second player has tested positive for COVID-19 and it happened before departure. Both the players remain in India,” an Indian Olympic Association official told PTI.

A BCCI source added: ”As per protocol, both players can only join the team once they test negative.” Considering the situation, the two players are unlikely to feature in the opener against Australia. The second game is against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31 and final league match against Barbados on August 3.

All games, including the final, will be played at the Edgbaston. The organisers have said that tickets for the semifinals and final are already sold out. The organisers have said that tickets for the semifinals and final are already sold out.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The team will be having its first training session later on Tuesday. Ahead of the team’s departure, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had spoken about how much playing in the Commonwealth Games meant to her and the team.

”We don’t get to experience this often so really looking forward to it. The opening ceremony will be a special experience for all of us,” she had said.