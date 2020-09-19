Twitterati churn out memes and GIFs during #IPL2020 season opening match

The much awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition has begun from today (September 19) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and fans can’t keep calm. As soon as the match began, #IPL2020 along with the team names started dominating trends online.

Even though owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is begin hosted outside the country, the BCCI had already planned to maintain the liveliness of the match and lift spirits of players. A system has been installed in the stadium which would produce sound of a "roar" of the crowd and thunderous applause to keep the enthusiasm level intact.



Dei @IPL please get that artificial crowd sound removed . It is annoying. #IPL2020

— శ్రీనివాస్ రాచకొండ (@its_srinu) September 19, 2020

Cricket buffs have already flooded social media with memes and GIFs to share their reactions to the MI-CSK season opener, and the enthusiasm of the "crowd". While a few users found the pre-recorded cheers annoying, others pointed out the exaggerated excitement of the crowd.



@IPL fake crowd sound is irritating... at least real people knows when they need to shout....

#IPL2020 to all other issues in India right now pic.twitter.com/9hoaVemBcr — NomadLord (@NomadLordTravel) September 19, 2020





#IPL2020#CSKvsMI

Ye audience nai he to awaz kyu dali hai

Le: IPL Broadcaster pic.twitter.com/NnXjhhHJG4 — The Superlative Introvert (@__superlative__) September 19, 2020