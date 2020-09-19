172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|twitterati-churn-out-memes-and-gifs-during-ipl2020-season-opening-match-5861271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitterati churn out memes and GIFs during #IPL2020 season opening match

Cricket buffs have already flooded social media with memes and GIFs to share their reactions to the first match of IPL 2020 edition. While a few users found the pre-recorded cheers annoying, others pointed out the exaggerated excitement of the crowd.

Moneycontrol News

The much awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition has begun from today (September 19) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and fans can’t keep calm. As soon as the match began, #IPL2020 along with the team names started dominating trends online.

Even though owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is begin hosted outside the country, the BCCI had already planned to maintain the liveliness of the match and lift spirits of players. A system has been installed in the stadium which would produce sound of a "roar" of the crowd and thunderous applause to keep the enthusiasm level intact.

Cricket buffs have already flooded social media with memes and GIFs to share their reactions to the MI-CSK season opener, and the enthusiasm of the "crowd". While a few users found the pre-recorded cheers annoying, others pointed out the exaggerated excitement of the crowd.

Check the complete IPL 2020 coverage here.
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 10:48 pm

tags #Covid-19 #IPL #IPL2020 #UAE

