Twitter removes blue tick from MS Dhoni's account, his last tweet came on January 8

The blue tick signifies whether an account has been verified by Twitter. MS Dhoni's account has been unverified likely due to the lack of activity over the past six months.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
File image of MS Dhoni

Microblogging site Twitter on August 6 removed the 'blue tick' from the social media handle of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The blue tick signifies whether an account is authentic and has been verified by Twitter. MS Dhoni's account has been unverified likely due to the lack of activity over the past six months.

The last tweet from his account was posted on January 8, nearly seven months ago.

Dhoni, notably, retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 and has since been seen in action only in the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

Twitter had drawn flak in June after it removed the blue tick from the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The account witnessed lack of activity for nearly a year's period, as the last tweet was posted on July 23, 2020. The blue badge was, however, restored within hours.

According to Twitter, it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of an account "at any time and without notice" if the user changes account name (@handle), if the account becomes inactive, and "if the owner of the account is no longer for which position they were initially verified".

"We may also remove the blue badge from accounts that are found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter rules," the social media giant stated on its website.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #MS Dhoni #social media #Tech News #Twitter
first published: Aug 6, 2021 04:14 pm

