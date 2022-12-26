Twitter hails 'Badshah' Babar Azam's century as he lifts Pakistan to 224-4 against New Zealand

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring century during the first day of first test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit his ninth test hundred and alongside the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed helped his team recover against New Zealand on Monday in the first test.

Social media has been hailing "Badshaah Babar" for his hundred off 161 balls with a six off Michael Bracewell (2-52) over midwicket just before tea as Pakistan progressed to 224-4.



Badshah BABAR With Another Test HUNDRED pic.twitter.com/8i0KsNG3qo December 26, 2022



New Zealand, playing its first test in Pakistan in 20 years, had made early inroads and Pakistan stumbled to 110-4 in the first session before Babar, unbeaten on 119, and Sarfaraz (43 not out) rebuilt the innings with a 114-run stand.

Babar Azam had a tough start against New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Bracewell after captain Tim Southee brought on his slow bowlers as early as the fourth over on a dry and tacky wicket at National Stadium.

Daryl Mitchel dropped a regulation catch when Babar drove loosely at Bracewell on 12 and then also survived an lbw television referral in legspinner Ish Sodhi’s first over before lunch.

Babar could have been run out soon after lunch but Devon Conway couldn’t hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end with the Pakistan captain way out of his crease when Sarfaraz refused to go for a quick single. Babar raised his fifty off 76 balls when he drove Sodhi through mid-on off the backfoot for his seventh boundary before Southee dismissed Saud Shakeel (22) in the penultimate over before lunch.

(With inputs from Associated Press)