Transfer Window: Top 10 Deadline Day signings in the Premier League history

Sadio Mane (Red Bull Salzburg to Southampton) | The 11 million-pound signing of little-known Sadio Mane in 2014 went almost unnoticed. The Senegalese star would go on to score 10 goals for the club in his first season. This included the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history when he netted thrice in just two minutes and 56 seconds. He helped Southampton to a 7th and 6th place finish in his two years at the club before moving to Liverpool for 34 million pounds. (Image: Reuters)