Transfer Window: Top 10 Deadline Day signings in the Premier League history

As the mid-season transfer window closes on January 31, here's a look at the top deadline day transfer made in the English Premier League Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Hugo Lloris (Lyon to Tottenham) | Then manager Andre Villas-Boas’ discussion to sign Hugo Lloris for just 8 million pounds on deadline day in 2012 proved to be an inspired move. Lloris didn’t get into the first team straight away, but later usurped Brad Friedel and kept 9 clean sheets in his first 25 games. He now captains the club and also became a world cup winner with France in 2018. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Dimitar Berbatov (Tottenham to Manchester United) | Berbatov spent three impressive years at Tottenham albeit without winning any silverware. He then moved to United on deadline day in August 2008 for a reported 30 million pounds. He scored 56 goals in 149 appearances helping the club win two Premier League trophies. He scored 21 goals in United’s 2010-11 title winning season. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea) | A member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ squad, which won the League without losing a single game, Cole invited the ire of Gunner fans when he forced a move to Chelsea in 2006. Cole went on to make over 300 appearances for the Blues, helping them pick up nine trophies during his eight-year stay. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Sadio Mane (Red Bull Salzburg to Southampton) | The 11 million-pound signing of little-known Sadio Mane in 2014 went almost unnoticed. The Senegalese star would go on to score 10 goals for the club in his first season. This included the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history when he netted thrice in just two minutes and 56 seconds. He helped Southampton to a 7th and 6th place finish in his two years at the club before moving to Liverpool for 34 million pounds. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Dele Alli (MK Dons to Tottenham) | Spurs signed 19-year-old Alli for as little as 5 million pounds on deadline day of the 2015 January transfer window. The talented midfielder has been instrumental in Tottenham’s success since then, making the PFA team of the year in two of his three seasons at the club. He even helped England reach the World Cup semifinals in 2018. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Marouane Fellaini (Standard Liege to Everton) | The lanky midfielder arrived at Goodison park on the last day of the transfer window in 2008. He spent five successful years with Everton, helping them consistently challenge for a place in the top six before departing for Manchester United along with manager David Moyes. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid to Arsenal) | Arsenal’s first big-money signing after the completion of their new stadium, Ozil’s deadline day transfer had fans drooling. The mercurial German has helped the Gunners lift two FA Cup trophies and has created 500 goal-scoring chances for his teammates since his debut. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Carlos Tevez (Corinthians to West Ham) | Tevez arrived alongside Javier Mascherano from Corinthians on deadline day of the 2016 summer transfer window. While Mascherano failed to impress during his time at Upton Park, Tevez would go on to become a club favourite, scoring at Old Trafford on the final day of the season to keep West Ham in the Premier League. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Luis Suarez (Ajax to Liverpool) | Suarez cost Liverpool just 22.8 million pounds when he arrived from Ajax in 2011, along with Andy Caroll, who cost the club 15 million pounds more than the Uruguayan. The striker would go on to make a name for himself as one of the best in the world, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances, earning a 73.5 million-pound move to Barcelona. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Wayne Rooney (Everton to Manchester United) | Rooney became the most expensive youngster in Premier League history when Manchester United shelled out 25 million pounds for the 18-year-old in 2004. He scored a hat-trick and registered an assist in his debut game, quickly assuring fans he was worth every penny. Rooney played over 500 games for the Red Devils, scoring a club-record 253 goals and winning 16 trophies before moving back to Everton in 2017. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 31, 2019 07:32 am