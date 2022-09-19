Tough to beat India on Caribbean batting pitches; Rohit the best batter when on song: Sunil Narine

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine is arguably one of the finest T20 specialist slow bowlers of all time. In 2012, he played a key role in West Indies winning the World T20 title, the first time they claimed a global trophy since 1979.

Closer home, Narine has been a pillar for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament since 2012. He recently spoke to Moneycontrol on a range of issues related to Indian cricket. Here are the edited excerpts.

Your first thoughts on the way India has played T20 cricket in recent times.

Yeah, it was expected from India they are a strong team in general, and we played against them this time on true pitches which are batting friendly and it’s tough to beat India on batting pitches in the Caribbean.

You have played so much cricket in India, Kolkata is your second home… What kind of difference do you find in the cricket played in the West Indies and India?

Different culture completely, but fans love T20 everywhere. And I say it’s never going to be easy because it’s tough to beat India no matter where you are playing.

If you look at the Indian spin attack, a lot of variety is there… like Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and many more. How do you analyse India’s spin strength?

I think all the spinners you mentioned are quality spinners… they had a great IPL. They have contributed to the game and they are just growing from strength to strength. Overall, India has got a fantastic spin attack.

Who is your favourite spinner amongst the current lot?

Jadeja is a good spinner, and he can bowl, bat and is a very good fielder. He is someone who I enjoy watching.

There is a debate going on in India regarding Virat Kohli’s form over the last two years. It has not been great…The kind of criticism he is coping with, do you think it’s part of the game and inevitable?

It’s part of the game… And I think someone like him who has been one of the best in the world and a quality player.

What about Rohit Sharma, the captain, the batter… You have bowled some of the finest spells against him, what do you think about him?

He is a quality player, there’s no chance of doubting his abilities… when he gets going he is the best batter to watch. He is always in form and never out of it. I love watching Rohit bat.

Who is the better batter between Sachin and Lara?

Both are legends of the game. Who is better is not a question at all as both have made name for themselves.

People in India fight over Virat or Rohit and earlier it was Sachin versus Lara, are you surprised?

People like talking about them. I think everyone is good in their own way. I think they are playing for the love of the game.

Leading up to the T20 World Cup…. what’s wrong with India? As a team they seem to be a strong side but why are they unable to win a trophy?

When you play a series you can lose a match and can still make a comeback but that does happen in a World Cup and one loss can throw you out of the tournament and that’s the pressure.

Do you think Rohit Sharma's captaincy can win India T20 World Cup in Australia?

His captaincy record in IPL and for India is very good and he has a very good head on his shoulder. He is winning games for India and what more you can ask from your captain.