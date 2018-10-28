Tottenham vs Manchester City EPL 2018: Preview, predictions, team news, possible XI, betting odds and live stream

Tottenham welcome reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to their adopted home ground, the Wembley stadium, on October 30.

City who were knocked off the top-spot on the table over the weekend have 23 points from nine games while Tottenham are just two points behind.

Pep Guardiola’s men have picked up where they left off from last season, making an unbeaten start to the campaign. City come into this game on the back of a 5-0 mauling of Burnley at the City of Manchester Stadium. Burnley could do little to stop the Citizens who had five different players finding the back of the net.

Tottenham have won the same number of games as City but defeats to Watford and Liverpool have left them two points adrift of their opponents. Mauricio Pochettino will be happy with his team’s performances so far, having made their best start to a domestic campaign. The Spurs last premier league outing was a 1-0 win in the London derby at West Ham, where Erik Lamela secured all three points.

The late night game on Monday may not decide which way the Premier League title will go but both teams will have plenty to play for. City will be eager to maintain their flawless start to the season and regain top-spot, while Tottenham will want to prove their title winning credentials. A win for the Spurs will see them move ahead of City on points and a defeat will leave them five points adrift of the league leaders.

Team News

Manchester City will be close to full strength for the trip to Wembley. Kevin De Bruyne made a return to the squad in the Champions League after recovering from a knee injury and Kyle Walker was named on the bench. Sergio Aguero was rested for the midweek fixture and will most likely return to lead the attack.

Danilo and Ilkay Gundogan continue to remain doubts for City but will not be missed, thanks to the kind of squad depth that they possesses.

Tottenham will be without Jan Vertonghen who is out with a hamstring injury. Danny Rose and Dele Alli continue to remain doubts and will be assessed before the game.

Possible XI

Tottenham: Lloris; Davies, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Trippier; Dembele, Dier; Lamela, Eriksen, Moura; Kane.

Manchester City: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker; D Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.

Where to watch:

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the English Premier League and the Tottenham vs Manchester City match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD at 1.30 am on October 30. Online viewers can catch the game live on Hotstar.

Prediction: The Spurs have turned the Wembley into a fortress having lost just two of their last 21 league games at the venue. However, one of those losses came against City last season and the Citizens will be tipped to repeat the feat. A 1-0 win seems likely for City who have looked unstoppable at times this season.

Betting odds: Here are the most popular bets according to Oddschecker,

- 19/5– 10/3– 13/17