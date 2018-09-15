Tottenham vs Liverpool EPL Highlights: Liverpool maintain their perfect start with 2-1 win

Live now
Full Time! It's all over at the Wembley. Liverpool's perfect start to the season continues with 15 points from five games. They were much better than Tottenham who managed to pull one back late into the game but didn't look too threatening against a solid Liverpool defence.
90' + 5' Nervy final moments for Liverpool as Son goes down inside the area following a tackle from Mane but the referee points for a goal-kick.
90' + 3' GOAL! Tottenham win a corner and the ball falls to Lamela at the far post. The forward takes the ball on his chest and fires in a low volley past Alisson from a tight angle.
90' + 3' GOAL! Lamela: Tottenham 1 - 2 Liverpool
5 minutes added! Tottenham have five more minutes to get something from this game. Can they pull off something spectacular here?
90' Substitution: Alexander-Arnold - out ; Matip - in
88' Liverpool are cruising now as they win a couple of free-kicks and aren't in any hurry to take them. Their fans are singing in full blast as the Spurs supporters start leaving the stadium.
85' Close! Son plays in Lamela at the edge of the area and Liverpool keep backing away giving Lamela the space to shoot. He shoots low towards the corner but the ball rolls inches past the post.
84' Salah gets past a couple of defenders before trying to get a shot off at target but his effort is blocked. He looks desperate to get on the scoresheet here.
82' Substitution: Dier - out ; Wanyama - in
Keita - out ; Sturridge - in
81' SAVE! Milner picks up the ball at the halfway line after Eriksen fails to connect with an over-hit pass from Trippier. He charges forward before feeding Salah on the right. Salah cuts in on his left foot and tries to curl it towards the far post but Vorm gets across and pushes the ball away.
77' There is another pause in the game as Dier gets hit in the face by the ball. He's able to continue though after receiving some quick treatment.
75' Both teams make changes as we enter the final 15 mins. Liverpool initially wanted to take out Keita but had to reconsider following that eye injury to Firmino. Tottenham will throw everything at the Liverpool goal now as Son comes on.
74' Substitution: Firmino - out ; Henderson - in
73' Substitution: Harry Winks - out ; Son Heung-Min - in
71' There is a pause in the game as Firmino is caught in the face by Vertonghen. Liverpool looked set to make a change but they've held it back to check if Firmino can continue.
68' Lamela tries to release Moura down the left with a quick free-kick over the top but the flag goes up for offside.
66' Lamela picks up the ball down the right and cuts it back for Eriksen inside the area. Eriksen fires a volley across goal and Kane tries to guide it in with a scorpion kick but he just doesn't get enough contact on the ball.
63' SAVE! Firmino releases Mane with a beautiful pass from the edge of the circle inside Liverpool's half. Mane has Salah and Keita for support in a three on two situation. He goes to Keita on the left who fires a shot at goal which Vorm manages to push over the bar for a corner.
62' Moura is released down the left-hand channel but Gomez makes up the ground quickly before sending the ball out with a crunching tackle on Moura. That was beautifully timed by the young defender.
60' Substitution: Dembele - out ; Lamela - in
52' GOAL! Keita releases Mane down the left side and the forward weaves his way down to the touchline before sliding a lovely pass across the face of goal. Vertonghen managed to get a foot to it and the ball comes back off the post but Vorm fails to collect it and Firmino taps it in from less than a yard out.
52' GOAL! Firmino: Liverpool 2 - 0 Tottenham
50' Off the post! Now Spurs hit the post and it's actually from a deliberate shot at target. Moura brings down a long pass on the left-hand side of the pitch and he runs past Gomez and fires a low shot which goes out after hitting the near post.
49' Off the bar! Robertson tries to cross the ball into the area but his mishit effort hits the bar with Vorm nowhere close to it. That could've just been 2-0 to Liverpool.
47' Gomez loses possession to Moura who charges into the area but is stopped from getting a shot through on goal by a well-timed tackle.