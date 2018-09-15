App
Sep 15, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tottenham vs Liverpool EPL Highlights: Liverpool maintain their perfect start with 2-1 win

Catch all the live action from the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool being played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

highlights

  • Sep 15, 07:11 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our coverage of the game. We hope you enjoyed following all the action on our page. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of sports. Till then it's goodbye. 

  • Sep 15, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Sep 15, 07:04 PM (IST)
  • Sep 15, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • Sep 15, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Full Time! It's all over at the Wembley. Liverpool's perfect start to the season continues with 15 points from five games. They were much better than Tottenham who managed to pull one back late into the game but didn't look too threatening against a solid Liverpool defence. 

  • Sep 15, 06:56 PM (IST)

    90' + 5' Nervy final moments for Liverpool as Son goes down inside the area following a tackle from Mane but the referee points for a goal-kick. 

  • Sep 15, 06:54 PM (IST)

    90' + 3' GOAL! Tottenham win a corner and the ball falls to Lamela at the far post. The forward takes the ball on his chest and fires in a low volley past Alisson from a tight angle. 

  • Sep 15, 06:52 PM (IST)

    90' + 3' GOAL! Lamela: Tottenham 1 - 2 Liverpool 

  • Sep 15, 06:50 PM (IST)

    5 minutes added! Tottenham have five more minutes to get something from this game. Can they pull off something spectacular here? 

  • Sep 15, 06:49 PM (IST)

    90' Substitution: Alexander-Arnold - out ; Matip - in 

  • Sep 15, 06:48 PM (IST)

    88' Liverpool are cruising now as they win a couple of free-kicks and aren't in any hurry to take them. Their fans are singing in full blast as the Spurs supporters start leaving the stadium. 

  • Sep 15, 06:45 PM (IST)

    85' Close! Son plays in Lamela at the edge of the area and Liverpool keep backing away giving Lamela the space to shoot. He shoots low towards the corner but the ball rolls inches past the post. 

  • Sep 15, 06:44 PM (IST)

    84' Salah gets past a couple of defenders before trying to get a shot off at target but his effort is blocked. He looks desperate to get on the scoresheet here. 

  • Sep 15, 06:41 PM (IST)

    82' Substitution: Dier - out ; Wanyama - in 

    Keita - out ; Sturridge - in 

  • Sep 15, 06:40 PM (IST)

    81' SAVE! Milner picks up the ball at the halfway line after Eriksen fails to connect with an over-hit pass from Trippier. He charges forward before feeding Salah on the right. Salah cuts in on his left foot and tries to curl it towards the far post but Vorm gets across and pushes the ball away. 

  • Sep 15, 06:37 PM (IST)

    77' There is another pause in the game as Dier gets hit in the face by the ball. He's able to continue though after receiving some quick treatment. 

  • Sep 15, 06:34 PM (IST)

    75' Both teams make changes as we enter the final 15 mins. Liverpool initially wanted to take out Keita but had to reconsider following that eye injury to Firmino. Tottenham will throw everything at the Liverpool goal now as Son comes on. 

  • Sep 15, 06:32 PM (IST)

    74' Substitution: Firmino - out ; Henderson - in 

  • Sep 15, 06:32 PM (IST)

    73' Substitution: Harry Winks - out ; Son Heung-Min - in 

  • Sep 15, 06:30 PM (IST)

    71' There is a pause in the game as Firmino is caught in the face by Vertonghen. Liverpool looked set to make a change but they've held it back to check if Firmino can continue. 

  • Sep 15, 06:28 PM (IST)

    68' Lamela tries to release Moura down the left with a quick free-kick over the top but the flag goes up for offside. 

  • Sep 15, 06:26 PM (IST)

    66' Lamela picks up the ball down the right and cuts it back for Eriksen inside the area. Eriksen fires a volley across goal and Kane tries to guide it in with a scorpion kick but he just doesn't get enough contact on the ball. 

  • Sep 15, 06:22 PM (IST)

    63' SAVE! Firmino releases Mane with a beautiful pass from the edge of the circle inside Liverpool's half. Mane has Salah and Keita for support in a three on two situation. He goes to Keita on the left who fires a shot at goal which Vorm manages to push over the bar for a corner. 

  • Sep 15, 06:20 PM (IST)

    62' Moura is released down the left-hand channel but Gomez makes up the ground quickly before sending the ball out with a crunching tackle on Moura. That was beautifully timed by the young defender. 

  • Sep 15, 06:18 PM (IST)

    60' Substitution: Dembele - out ; Lamela - in 

  • Sep 15, 06:17 PM (IST)

    52' GOAL! Keita releases Mane down the left side and the forward weaves his way down to the touchline before sliding a lovely pass across the face of goal. Vertonghen managed to get a foot to it and the ball comes back off the post but Vorm fails to collect it and Firmino taps it in from less than a yard out. 

  • Sep 15, 06:14 PM (IST)

    52' GOAL! Firmino: Liverpool 2 - 0 Tottenham 

  • Sep 15, 06:12 PM (IST)

    50' Off the post! Now Spurs hit the post and it's actually from a deliberate shot at target. Moura brings down a long pass on the left-hand side of the pitch and he runs past Gomez and fires a low shot which goes out after hitting the near post. 

  • Sep 15, 06:09 PM (IST)

    49' Off the bar! Robertson tries to cross the ball into the area but his mishit effort hits the bar with Vorm nowhere close to it. That could've just been 2-0 to Liverpool. 

  • Sep 15, 06:07 PM (IST)

    47' Gomez loses possession to Moura who charges into the area but is stopped from getting a shot through on goal by a well-timed tackle. 

