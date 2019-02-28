Tottenham vs Arsenal EPL Preview: Where to watch, preview, team news and betting odds

With the race for next season's Champions League spots heating up, Tottenham and Arsenal gear up for the return leg of the North London Derby on March 2 at the Wembley Stadium. A victory for Arsenal will move them to within one point of Spurs who currently occupy third place on the table, which brings with it direct qualification into the Champions League. Arsenal emerged 2-0 winners when the two met in the League and Spurs will be looking for revenge.

The Gunners warmed up for this game with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Bournemouth in mid-week. The most encouraging sign for the Gunners from that win was the return to form of their highest-paid player Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Ozil who seems to have fallen out of favour with manager Unai Emery marked a rare start with one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt this season. He scored one while assisting another and also helped out at the back, making a strong case for his inclusion at Wembley.

Mkhitaryan became the first Arsenal player to both score and assist a goal in consecutive matches since Santi Cazorla in February 2015. The Armenian followed up a strong performance against Southampton with another dominant display where he scored one and assisted two goals. One of which was a brilliant solo run culminating in a perfectly weighted through ball for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to latch on to.

Emery will also be elated with the fact that both his strikers Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were on the scoresheet, giving him a much-welcome selection headache ahead of their trip to Wembley.

Spurs on the other hand saw any lingering title hopes vanish as they followed up a shock result at Burnley with a 2-0 loss away to Chelsea which leaves then nine points off Liverpool at the top. Hugo Lloris suffered the ignominy of having conceded two goals despite just one shot on target as Kieran Trippier rolled the ball into his own net with a blind back pass.

What will be even more troubling for Maurizio Pochettino is the fact that Spurs couldn’t register a single shot on target at Stamford Bridge for the first time under the Argentinean manager. Tottenham suffered from a lack of ideas in the opposition’s half and Harry Kane looked visibly frustrated up front. The talismanic English forward was lucky to escape unpunished as he let his frustration show when appearing to headbutt Cesar Azpilicueta.

Tottenham will want to avoid defeat at all costs which will suck them into a busy race for a top-four finish with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all breathing down their neck.

Team News

Tottenham will again be without Dele Alli who suffered a hamstring injury in January and Eric Dier who has been out with tonsillitis. Jan Vertonghen missed the Chelsea game with a hip problem but could return to face Arsenal.

Hector Bellerin, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding are all long-term absentees for Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Stephan Lichtsteiner have both returned to full training but didn’t feature in the game against Bournemouth. Granit Xhaka who was rested against the Cherries will be expected to return to the starting line-up.

Possible XI:

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Lucas Moura, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Leno; Koscielny, Mustafi, Sokratis; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Kolasinac; Mkhitaryan, Ozil; Aubameyang.

Players to watch out for:

Harry Kane

The English striker has been absolutely dominant in the North London derby scoring 8 goals in his last 8 games against Arsenal, going only one game without scoring. He suffered an bad night against Chelsea and Spurs will need him firing on all cylinders if they want to consolidate their third place position on the table.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian walked off to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 64th minute against the Cherries. He showed glimpses of the form he enjoyed at Dortmund which earned him a Bundesliga Player of the Season Award in 2016 right before Manchester United brought him to England. The Gunners will be hoping he maintains his fine form as they look to seal Champions League qualification.

Form Guide: (all competitions – most recent first)

Tottenham: L L W W W

Arsenal: W W W L W

Prediction:

Tottenham haven’t been enjoying the best run of results but we can expect them to respond strongly at home against arch-rivals Arsenal. The Gunners look exceptional when going forward but are still susceptible in defence which Harry Kane and co. will be looking to exploit. We can expect a high-tempo encounter but a 2-2 draw seems on the cards.