Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United EPL: Preview, team news, players to watch out for, betting odds and live stream

Red-hot Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Manchester United at the Wembley stadium for their matchday 22 fixture on January 13.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Red Devils are unbeaten under the new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Spurs last tasted defeat over a month ago. Both teams would aim all three points as a loss at this stage could be a big dent in this season's campaign.

United have found their mojo back under Solskjær but Spur's boss Mauricio Pochettino would like to spoil Norwegian's party and impress the top management of United, a club with which he has been heavily linked in the recent past.

Team news

Pochettino would be breathing a sigh of relief as Spurs players are recovering from their injuries. Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele are back to full fitness and have trained with the first team in the team's preparation for the encounter.

Dembele though might not feature in the match as he is set to depart to China. Vertonghen and Dier will certainly have crucial roles to play. Victor Wanayama is out for sure but Lucas Moura could be assessed before the match.

United though are plighted by injuries and suspensions. Eric Baily is suspended with Marcos Rojo out and Chris Smalling's appearance is doubtful. Phil Jones should continue alongside Victor Lindelof at the heart of the defence.

Alexis Sanchez's season continues to be hampered with a thigh strain and Paul Pogba is dealing with the same issue. Ashley Young should get the nod at right-back, while Romelu Lukaku, who has scored in three successive games, is set to start on the bench.

Possible XI

Tottenham Hotspur (formation: 4-3-1-2): Lloris (gk) (c), Davies, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tripper, Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko, Ali, Kane, Min-Son

Manchester United (formation: 4-3-3): Gea (gk), Shaw, Lindelöf, Jones, Young (c), Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Players to watch out for

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

French midfielder Paul Pogba is enjoying a new lease of life under Solskjær. Pogba has netted four goals and provided three assists in the period under the new manager and was named United's player of the month for December.

The enigmatic midfielder's clinical finishing in front of the goal and long-range finishes could prove to the game changer in tough situations. Spurs should be careful about Pogba.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

It is an open secret that Spur's forward Harry Kane springs to life in the second half of the season. With 14 goals against his name, the England forward is the joint top scorer in the league this season along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Like Pogba, Kane too is excellent in converting the half chances in front of the goal and can turn the match on its head with his long shots. Kane could make Solskjær taste defeat for the first time as United's manager.

Recent form

Tottenham: W-W-W-W-W-L-W

United: W-L-W-W-W-W

Betting odds

Tottenham: 19/17

Draw: 27/10

United: 77/29

Prediction

Although United have played great attacking football under their new manager they are facing a Spurs team which has been playing its best football under Pochettino. It would be difficult to stop the home side from scoring goals. United haven't been wholly convincing of late and in this difficult trip to the capital, Spurs could edge the win.

Where to watch

The kick-off is scheduled at 10.00 PM IST on January 13. The match will be broadcast live on the Start Sports network. The match can also be watched on OTT platform Hotstar.