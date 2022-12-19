 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Topless Argentinian fan, celebrating World Cup win, may risk jail in conservative Qatar

Dec 19, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Cameras turned towards the blonde, topless woman rejoicing from the stands putting the woman at risk for strict action from Qatari enforcement.

An Argentinian fan was seen celebrating topless at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday in Lusail Stadium, risking jail time in conservative Qatar.

The unnamed, unidentified woman was seen celebrating with a few others, sans a top, after Gonzalo Montiel's penalty kick.

Before the much awaited tournament began, host country Qatar had asked every visitor to respect the culture of the country.

The Qatar Tourism Authority stated: 'Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public.

"It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered," it further added reinstating the strict decorum the country upholds that even bans women from showing cleavage or wear tight clothes.