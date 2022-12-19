Topless Argentinian fan, celebrating World Cup win, may risk jail in conservative Qatar

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony.

An Argentinian fan was seen celebrating topless at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday in Lusail Stadium, risking jail time in conservative Qatar.

The unnamed, unidentified woman was seen celebrating with a few others, sans a top, after Gonzalo Montiel's penalty kick.

Cameras turned towards the blonde woman rejoicing from the stands putting the woman at risk for strict action from Qatari enforcement.

Before the much awaited tournament began, host country Qatar had asked every visitor to respect the culture of the country.

The Qatar Tourism Authority stated: 'Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public.

"It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered," it further added reinstating the strict decorum the country upholds that even bans women from showing cleavage or wear tight clothes.

Tourists are also advised to wear modest clothing that covers midriff, shoulders and knees.

Several clips and photos of the woman have made it to social media with many commenting on the viral incident.

"Anyone see that topless woman right after Argentina won? Qatar is probably pissed - I'm all for that woman," one user wrote.

"I love how Argentina wins and the viral thing that comes out of it is a topless woman," another read.

On Sunday’s nail-biting final, Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalties in an epic contest where Lionel Messi brought the cup back after 1986.

Messi scored twice in the final and France’s striker Kylian Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006. Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot for the highest number of goals in the tournament (8) while Messi won the Golden Ball for best player.