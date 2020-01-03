Top sports events of 2020: Mark your calendar so you do not miss any

From Tokyo Olympics to the T20I World Cup to be held in Australia, here’s a quick guide to all the major sporting events in 2020. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Australian Open (Melbourne, Australia) | January 20 to February 2 | The year’s first grand slam kicks off on January 20. Reigning men’s champion Novak Djokovic and women’s champion Naomi Osaka will have their work cut out against a talented hoard of challengers looking to knock them off their perch. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (Australia) | February 21 to March 8 | In 2019, the Indian women’s cricket team suffered a heartbreak in the semi-finals after losing to eventual runners-up England in the semi-finals. In 2020, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will have a tougher task at hand looking to usurp the title from current champions Australia in their own backyard. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 World Snooker Championship (England) | April 18 to May 4 | The most prestigious snooker tournament returns in April at the world famous Crucible Theatre in England. Judd Trump enters the tournament as the current champion after picking up his first win in 2019. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 French Open (Paris, France) | May 24 to June 7 | The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will once again return to Paris as the reigning men’s champion after lifting his 12th French Open title in 2019. Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam title at the venue in 2019 to be crowned the women’s champion. The 23-year-old will be eager to repeat the feat. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 UEFA Euro 2020 | June 12 to July 12 | 2020 will witness the 16th edition of the UEFA European Championship. This time, the tournament is scheduled to be held in 12 cities across 12 European countries with the finals to be held at Wembley, England. Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Tour de France (France) | June 27 to July 19 | The annual men's multiple-stage bicycle race held over the course of 23 days will begin on June 27. Columbian cyclist Egan Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France to become the first Latin American winner of the race. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Wimbledon (London) | June 29 to July 12 | The oldest tennis tournament in the world will begin on June 29 at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. In 2019, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set encounter in the final while Simona Halep beat Serena Williams to be crowned as the women’s champion. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Tokyo Summer Olympics (Tokyo, Japan) | July 24 to August 9 | It will be the second time that Tokyo will host the Summer Olympic Games, the first being in 1964. Tokyo will also become the first city in Asia to host the summer Olympic Games twice. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Tokyo Paralympic Games (Tokyo, Japan) | August 25 to September 6 | Along with the Summer Olympic games, Tokyo will also host the 2020 Summer Paralympics. This arrangement has been a part of a formal agreement between the International Paralympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee since 2001. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 US Open (New York, United States) | August 31 to September 13 | The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year begins on August 31. Rafael Nadal picked up his 19th Grand Slam title at this tournament in 2019 while 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu won Canada's first-ever Grand Slam crown, denying Serena Williams the chance to lift her elusive 24th title. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (Australia) | October 18 to November 15 | It was in 2013 when the Indian cricket team last won an ICC event. The MS Dhoni-led side lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in England. This time, Virat Kohli will lead the side that will be hungry for success especially after falling short in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2019. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Asian Beach Games (Sanya, China) | November 28 to December 5 | The Asian Beach Games, also known as ABG, is a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia. The ABG is organized by the Olympic Council of Asia and are the second largest Asian multi-sport event, after the Asian Games. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:11 am