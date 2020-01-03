Top sports events of 2020: Mark your calendar so you do not miss any

French Open (Paris, France) | May 24 to June 7 | The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will once again return to Paris as the reigning men’s champion after lifting his 12th French Open title in 2019. Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam title at the venue in 2019 to be crowned the women’s champion. The 23-year-old will be eager to repeat the feat. (Image: Reuters)