Top football moments of 2018: France's World Cup win, Madrid's CL hat-trick and City's incredible league run

2018 has been an incredible year in the world of football. Here are the top moments Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 France winning 2018 FIFA World Cup | France knocked off Croatia, 4-2, in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to capture its second World Cup title and its first since 1998. It was a historic day for Les Bleus. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Germany exit from the World Cup | Before France were crowned the champions, the world was taken aback when 2014 champions Germany were eliminated in the first round. This was the first time in 80 years that the team was eliminated at group stage. Germany remarkably had fallen to a nadir. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Hat-trick of Champions League titles for Real Madrid | Real Madrid overcome Liverpool and win their third successive Champions League title. It sealed Real's record 13th win in this competition, and their fourth in five seasons to give Real's former coach Zinedine Zidane this third triumph in three years. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Manchester City's Premier League win |Manchester City annihilated teams and broke records on their way to win Premier League 2017-18 season. City became the first team to reach 100 Premier League points. The Blue side of Manchester scored 106 goals, had a goal difference of 79 and won 32 of its 38 games. All of the above feats are a Premier League record. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Arsène Wenger says goodbye| Arsène Wenger's managerial reign at Arsenal came to an as Premier League 2017-18 season came to a close. As Wenger left the London club his a 22-year stint came to an end. In his own words, Wenger's final match as the Arsenal manager was a “very sad day”. The Frenchman was presented with the special gold trophy the team was given by the Premier League to commemorate the 2003-04 "Invincibles" season, while the crowd chanted his name. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho | Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho as its manager after the club suffered a horrid first half of 2018-19 Premier League season. United's haul of 26 points after their first 17 Premier League games was their worst tally at this stage of a season since 1990-91. This led to club part ways the 55-year-old Portuguese. Under Mouriniho the club had spent nearly £400m on 11 players but success alluded the team. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Mohamed Salah's incredible league season | Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool from Roma for £36 million at the start of 2017-18 Premier League season. The Egyptian enjoyed an incredible season as he shattered numerous records. Salah beat the previous record of 31 goals in a 38-game Premier League season shared by Luis Suarez in 2013-14, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 and Alan Shearer in 1995-96. Salah was the first African player to score 30 goals in a Premier League season. Salah was the first person to be named the Premier League’s player of the month three times in one season, scooping the prize in November, February and March. His 32 league goals have seen him edge out Suarez for the most in a Premier League season for Liverpool. Naturally, Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot trophy. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Cristiano Ronaldo overhead goal vs Juventus | Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the Champions League's great goals as his incredible bicycle kick helped Real Madrid demolish Juventus in the quarter-final first leg. It was arguably the greatest goal the Champions League has ever seen - and received a standing ovation from the Juve fans. Later when Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus the Portugal forward admitted the round of applause was a factor in him deciding to join the Italian champions. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 First women's Ballon d'Or |The 63rd edition of Ballon d'or saw Women's Ballon d'Or award being presented for the first time. Lyon and Norway striker Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or award. The 23-year-old scored in this year's Champions League final as French side Lyon beat Wolfsburg 4-1 in Kiev. She was the leading scorer with 15 goals as the French side won the Champions League for the third year running. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Modric ends Messi-Ronaldo dominance | Luka Modric ended a decade of dominance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade. Speaking to BBC Sport, Modric dedicated the award to all of the other players who have missed out in the 10 years dominated by Messi and Ronaldo. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 24, 2018 09:03 pm