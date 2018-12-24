Top football moments of 2018: France's World Cup win, Madrid's CL hat-trick and City's incredible league run

Mohamed Salah's incredible league season | Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool from Roma for £36 million at the start of 2017-18 Premier League season. The Egyptian enjoyed an incredible season as he shattered numerous records. Salah beat the previous record of 31 goals in a 38-game Premier League season shared by Luis Suarez in 2013-14, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 and Alan Shearer in 1995-96. Salah was the first African player to score 30 goals in a Premier League season. Salah was the first person to be named the Premier League’s player of the month three times in one season, scooping the prize in November, February and March. His 32 league goals have seen him edge out Suarez for the most in a Premier League season for Liverpool. Naturally, Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot trophy. (Image: Reuters)