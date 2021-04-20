eye-on-india Top European football clubs rebel to form European super league, UEFA threatens ban Twelve football clubs — Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus — have agreed to join a proposed breakaway football tournament called the European Super League. While touted as a rival to the UEFA Champions League, the Super League is not being put forward as a replacement for domestic European leagues. Watch the video to know more