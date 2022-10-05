Top 5 young players in the upcoming Indian Super League

From L to R: Narender Gahlot,Sivasakthi Narayanan, Gyamar Nikum (Images: IndianSuperLeague/Facebook)

The Indian Super League is back as 11 teams and their players look to do it all over again in their quest for glory.

Today, let's take a look at some young players who could carve out a bright future for themselves.

Gyamar Nikum (17), Rajasthan United

The youngest talent with the potential to excite, the left-footed midfielder from Arunachal Pradesh is one to look out for.

He has made quite a splash in the last 12 months, during which he became one of the youngest players from his State to play in the I-League during his memorable debut season with Rajasthan United. He has one assist and two goals to his name for Rajasthan, which includes one against heavyweights Mumbai FC in their shock 3-2 win in the Durand Cup, on August 20 this year.

Piyush Thakuri (18), Jamshedpur FC

This all-action midfielder will be one of Jamshedpur FC's trump cards in the upcoming ISL season. He is as good going forward as keeping it tight in defensive midfield and his individual performances in the recently-completed Durand Cup will comfort new manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Jamshedpur did well last year, where they finished top of the regular season but fell short of the title. Thakuri's energy in the middle of the park could help the team go past the final hurdle this season.

Mohammed Aimen (19), Kerala Blasters

Traditional heavyweights Kerala Blasters produce very good talent, and Mohammed Aimen joins the long list of talent to come out from the State.

The 19-year-old had an impressive outing in the Durand Cup with three goals and one assist in five matches for the Blasters.

He will be a vital attacking cog in Kerala's youthful side as the Blasters will look to finally get their hands on the trophy after three runner-up finishes, including one last year.

Narender Gahlot (21), Odisha FC

"Forwards win you matches, defenders win you titles" is a saying that is true to any football team. Defender Gahlot will look to personify that with his solid presence at the back for Odisha.

The 21-year-old defender helped his team keep four clean sheets in the Durand Cup, and he will look to bring that form into the ISL that starts on Friday.

He has four Indian caps to his name and an impressive showing in the season will seal his spot in the national team.

Sivasakthi Narayanan (21), Bengaluru FC

The young forward shone for champions side Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup, and things are only looking up for the rising star from Tamil Nadu.

He netted five times for BFC in the competition, and having the great Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna as teammates will only further boost his profile.

Bengaluru last won the ISL in 2018/19 and Narayanan would hope to be the catalyst for BFC's title charge this season.