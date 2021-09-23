MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tonight, Rohit Sharma may become first batsman to do this in IPL

Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2008 and was earlier associated with Deccan Chargers. He has played a total 28 innings and has a high score of 109 and counting.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST
Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter

Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter


Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has the chance to create a record on September 23 as his team face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sharma may become the first batsman to score 1,000 runs against a single opposition in the IPL 2021. And, he does not have to score many runs to achieve the feat.

So far, Sharma has scored 982 runs against the Knight Riders at an average of 46.76 and a strike rate of 133.06.

If he scores 18 more runs against KKR, he will become the first batsman to score 1,000 runs against a single opposition.

The right-hand batsman joined Mumbai Indians in 2008 and was earlier associated with Deccan Chargers. He has played a total 28 innings and has a high score of 109 and counting.

Also Read: IPL 2021: MI vs KKR | Mumbai Indians eye improved batting effort against rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

Speaking about today's match with KKR, Sharma said, "They play cricket really well as a team. They will obviously be coming off with some confidence after their last win. So, it’s not going to be a cakewalk for us.”

He also threw light on how they share a great record against KKR in IPL history but T20 matches are all about how the team performs on that particular day.

He also made it clear that he doesn’t believe much in past records and numbers as anything can happen on that particular day.

“I honestly don’t believe in past records because, in T20, it depends on that particular day what happens. You have to be the best on that day. I know we’ve had a very handy record against them but it’s important that we turn up really well on that particular day and do the job,” Sharma added.


Meanwhile, there were other players, too, on the list to score 1,000 runs against a single opposition. The second and third player on the list is Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner who has scored 943 and 915 runs against Kings XI Punjab and KKR respectively. The fourth and fifth player on the list is RCB player Virat Kohli who has scored 909 and 895 runs against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

MI, currently placed fourth in the table with eight points, began their second leg campaign in a typically-slow manner but with only half the tournament left to play, the defending champions need to win to stay in the top half of the league table.

Rohit, who has been in fine touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and help his side make amends of the inept batting performance against CSK.

Apart from Saurabh Tewary, who hit an unbeaten half century, none of the other batsmen were able to capitalize on their starts against CSK, failing to chase down 156.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium today on September 23 at 7.30 pm.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPL 2021 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rohit Sharma #Sports
first published: Sep 23, 2021 01:46 pm

