Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver, Sharad Kumar settles for bronze in high jump

Sam Grewe of the US grabbed the gold after clearing a height of 1.88m in his third and final attempt to edge Thangavelu.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Mariyappan Thangavelu wins Silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Mariyappan Thangavelu wins Silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

High-jumpers Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver while Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in T63 final at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The event featuring India was Men' High Jump T63 Final seeing Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati in action from 4 PM onwards on August 31.

Sam Grewe of the US grabbed the gold after clearing a height of 1.88m in his third and final attempt to edge Thangavelu.

Kumar settled for the third position after failing in his three attempts at 1.86 after managing to clear 1.83m in his first attempt.

Varun Bhati, who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, also managed to clear the heights but was unable to cross the 1.80m mark.

Close
With that, India has now won 10 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics with three coming from high jump alone.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Paralympics #India #Mariyappan Thangavelu
first published: Aug 31, 2021 06:08 pm

