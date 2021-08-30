Tokyo Paralympics: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar loses bronze after panel declares him 'ineligible'

The 41-year-old BSF man produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia in the F52 category.

India lost a bronze medal on August 30 in the Tokyo Paralympics after discus thrower Vinod Kumar was found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.

The 41-year-old BSF man produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia in the F52 category.

However, the result was challenged by some competitors.

Read | Tokyo Paralympics: Bronze Medalist Vinod Kumar's win challenged by some competitors

"...the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC)," the organisers said in a statement, as per a PTI report.

"The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void," it added.

Kumar injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

He began training at Rohtak's Sports Authority of India centre and won a couple of national bronze medals, justifying the old adage that where there is a will, a way is not too far.

His first international outing happened in 2019 when he participated in the Paris Grand Prix before finishing fourth in the world championships the same year.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency, or leg length difference, with athletes competing in a seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete with those with a similar level of ability.

Vinod's classification was done on August 22.