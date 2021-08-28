Tokyo Paralympics 2021 | Ranjeet Bhati fails to register a mark in Javelin final; out of medal contention

A big disappointment for India as para-athlete Ranjeet Bhati has been given an X for all six of his attempts, in the Javelin final that is taking place on August 28.



A big disappointment for India as para-athlete Ranjeet Bhati has been given an X for all six of his attempts, in the Javelin final that is taking place on August 28. Many discussions took place with the officials, but no throw was deemed valid. All six were foul throws and a result of 'No Mark' was declared. Ranjeet is now out of the medal contention.

Bhati is an F-57 javelin thrower who was not on the long list of athletes for accreditation as his ranking was low before the trial. However, the Paralympic Committee of India said that he had significantly improved his performance in the Final Selection Trial and is ranked 5th as per the MES Ranking as on July 1.

He competed in the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and achieved fourth place. By earning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram and the national competition in Bengaluru this year, he qualified for the Paralympic trials. He took part in India-Afghanistan DPO’s Summit in 2016 and volunteered as an official in the blind T-20 Cricket World Cup.

He won Gold Medal in the 1st Wheelchair Rugby National Tournament, Silver Medal in Javelin Throw in Haryana State Paralympics Championship 2018, 4th Position in Javelin Throw in the 18th National Para Athletics Championship, and medal in 1st National University Para Games. He has also won a medal in the 5km IDBI Marathon.

He began taking competitive javelin throwing seriously since 2017. Hailing from Faridabad in Haryana, Bhati in 2012 met with an accident that significantly damaged his right leg.