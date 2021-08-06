MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling | Bajrang Punia moves to quarterfinal, Seema Bisla loses 50kg opener to Hamdi

A timely take-down move just before the end of the first period put the Indian ahead 3-1 but Akmataliev ran Bajrang close in the second period, getting two push-out points to level the scores.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg. is a freestyle wrestler from India. He competes in 65 kg weight category. He is the only Indian wrestler to win 3 medals at the World Wrestling Championships.

Bajrang Punia, the last medal hope for India in wrestling at the ongoing Olympics, moved to the men's free-style 65kg quarterfinals after just about managing to go past Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his opening bout, here on Friday.

A timely take-down move just before the end of the first period put the Indian ahead 3-1 but Akmataliev ran Bajrang close in the second period, getting two push-out points to level the scores.

Since Bajrang had the high scoring move, a two-pointer take down, he was declared winner on criteria.

It was not the most clean and fluent victories that he is known for, but was just enough for Bajrang, who came into the Games after suffering a minor knee injury during a local Russian tournament.

The Indian will next face Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi.

Earlier, Debutant Indian wrestler Seema Bisla could not find a way to get out of the defensive trap of Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi and lost her 50kg opening round 1-3.

The 27-year-old could not make her moves as Hamdi applied the body lock to great effect, never allowing Seema to initiate a strong attack.

There hardly any moves in the bout with Hamdi getting two of her three points on push out and one on Seema's passivity.

Seema got on board when she too pushed her rival out after being put on activity clock for a second time.

She now needs the Tunisian to make the final for return to competition through the repechage route.

The Rohtak grappler had not even won a national event till 2017 but went on to secure her berth for the Games by winning the World Olympic Qualifier, held in Sofia in May.

(Wih PTI inputs)
#Bajrang Punia #Seema Bisla #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #wrestling
first published: Aug 6, 2021 09:38 am

